Post High house nearing completion Volunteers needed to help with finishing touches

A small blue house behind Waynesboro High School is undergoing renovations to fulfill a big purpose.
The Waynesboro/Augusta County Post High Learning Lab will provide students with special needs ages 18 to 22 hands-on opportunities maintaining a home.
Previously, students were taught at Wilson Memorial High School.
“The whole purpose is we’re getting out of the classroom setting, and getting into real life,” said Dr. Ryan Barber, Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Student Services.
In a meeting with Augusta Schools Director of Student Services Miranda Ball in the spring, Barbermentioned the program was running out of space at Wilson Memorial High. Around the same time, Waynesboro Public Schools had purchased the small blue house at 344 Poplar Ave.
“I just said: ‘Dr. Cassell [Waynesboro Schools Superintendent], why don’t we dream big and see if we can figure out a way to make this work?’” Barber said.
At the house, students will have an “invaluable” 1:1 correspondence learning life skills and developing job skills.
The students at Post High Learning Lab have “significant cognitive impairments,” Barber said, and some are in wheelchairs. They “require direct service and guidance and support to be successful, and they can be successful.”
“What’s great about this program is they have job coaches,” Barber said.
Five job coaches and two special education teachers will be on-hand each weekday at the house to teach the students how to get ready for work each day and how to maintain a home.
Job coaches will accompany students to local job sites and encourage them to keep up with tasks at work.
Barber said that teachers in the program appreciate that the house is in Waynesboro “because there are so many job opportunities right here in Waynesboro.”
“The idea would be after they finish the program they have the ability to get a job and maintain a job,” Barber said.
At the house, students will learn about making a bed, cooking, cleaning the bathroom, mowing the lawn and other household chores.
According to Barber, an addition on the back of the house will contain a laundry room, a bedroom and kitchen. All spaces will be handicap accessible, including the kitchen countertop and stove.
In the laundry room, all students will do laundry for Augusta County’s Head Start program.
“And this is one of the ways that they make some money,” Barber said.
Students will also have an opportunity to plant and care for a garden behind the house.
“Hopefully, they’re leaving here with the skills to do it on their own,” Barber said.
The hope is that the house will be ready for approximately 20 students on October 15.
“I will be real excited when the kids are here,” Barber said.
The Post High Learning Lab has been a community effort of donations and volunteers, and the community is needed on Sept. 28, to help build a deck on the back of the house, a project lead by Bear Creek Construction, to clean inside the house and to move donations inside.
“We need people who are willing to help with the deck,” Barber said. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own tools.
The work necessary to get the house ready has been “a partnership with Augusta County Schools, the Shenandoah Valley Regional Program and Waynesboro Schools,” Barber said.
Startup money was made possible from a fund that pooled together by eight school area school systems, which makes projects like the Post High Learning Lab possible for smaller school systems like Waynesboro.
Approximately $125,000 will have been invested in the house project, Barber said. Kitchen appliances cost $6,500.
Barber said he hopes the program is still operating out of the small blue house long after he has retired.
Volunteers for Sept. 28 are asked to contact Barber at rbarber@waynesboro.k12.va.us or Kristi Williams with United Way at kristi.williams.unitedway@gmail.com or (540) 221-1969.
