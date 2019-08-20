With golf already underway, Waynesboro High School is gearing up to start its other fall sport competitions.
However, renovations at the high school have caused the school to tweak the volleyball schedule because the locker rooms are not complete.
The volleyball team, currently practicing at Kate Collins Middle School, was scheduled to host the Staunton Storm, formerly Robert E. Lee, on Aug. 27. Now, that game will be played in Staunton. Waynesboro’s home game against the Fort Defiance Indians on Aug. 28 will be played at Fort Defiance instead.
“Staunton and Fort have been very accommodating,” said Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm.
The Little Giants’ road games at Staunton and Fort Defiance later in the season will now be played in Waynesboro. The first home volleyball game is set for Sept. 3 against Staunton.
The locker rooms are projected to be finished by the beginning of September. The gym also needs to be painted still, but Stamm said paint would not stop them from hosting games.
A football scrimmage set for Friday against Riverheads is also up in the air because the locker rooms are not finished. It’s possible the scrimmage will be held at Riverheads instead.
Despite the volleyball schedule being flip-flopped, there is something cool about the renovations — they include connecting the gymnasium to the air conditioning system.
“The big thing we’re excited about is to have air conditioning in the gym,” said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said.
The school’s gym has never been air conditioned.
“The P.E. coaches are loving it,” Stamm said. “I met with classes; freshmen know no different, but the sophomores, juniors and seniors were very excited.”
The old gymnasium, which was torn down this summer, is being replaced with a recreational room for other sports, such as wrestling.
“Some of the small stuff that probably doesn’t get seen from day to day, but really is beneficial for us here at the school aside from that is: one, right now our wrestling team practices over at Kate Collins Middle School so every day they’re traveling over there to practice,” Stamm said. “We’ll be able to bring them back home here, keep them in the school, which I think is good for our kids and our staff to see our athletes.”
For updates on the athletic schedule, visit valleydistrictva.org.