FISHERSVILLE — Friday afternoon’s event at the the Augusta County Fair was nothing to kid about.
Or was it?
Augusta County children and teens showed off their hard work Friday at the 4H and Future Farmers of America Market Goat Show, an event that not only encourages raising livestock, but also teaches character, hard work and responsibility to participants.
The 4H and FFA Market Goat Show was made up of Augusta County participants ages 9-19.
“These kids have goats — they usually buy them as young goats, or kids, and they raise them until they come to this show,” said Augusta County 4H agent Emmalee Edwards.
Haven Dyson, of Grottoes, who competes in the 4H and FFA Market Goat Show along with her two sisters, was prepping her goat for show Friday.
“We usually buy [goats] like three months old and work with them everyday — feed, water them,” she said. “They’re a lot of work, very stubborn.”
Haven, who enjoys showing the goats, said she’s made a lot of good friends through the 4H and FFA Market Goat Show.
“It’s really fun to be in the ring; I like that the best,” she said. “It’s fun to go up against other people and see how well you did with yours.”
Edwards said the show teaches children more than just raising livestock.
“We like to put it, ‘we’re not raising livestock solely, but we’re raising livestock in order to raise kids,’” she said. “These kids they are the primary caretakers. They learn responsibility, waking up early and taking care of these goats. They learn work ethics. You have to work with goats every day. They learn how to interact with people, people at the fair or the judge in the ring.”
The goats sell on Saturday evening. The proceeds raised from goat sales go back to the students to raise goats next year.
The sale begins at 6 p.m. at the Dick Coffey Pavilion at Augusta Expo on Saturday. Anyone interested in participating can register to be a buyer beginning at 5 p.m.
Students can get involved through the FFA at their local schools or through the 4H club, which meets after school.