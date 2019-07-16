Randall Wolf officially launched his campaign for the South River District Augusta County supervisor seat last week, walking in Friday’s Stuarts Draft Fireman’s Parade.
The 60-year-old Wolf is one of three candidates to replace Supervisor Carolyn Bragg, who opted to run for Augusta County clerk of court instead of seeking another four-year term on the seven-member board.
“I will be holding community listening events, probably starting in late August, to give residents a chance to speak with me one-on-one or in small groups,” Wolf said Tuesday.
In addition to Wolf, who is running as an independent, Republican Steven Morelli and another independent, James L. Kindig, will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
The district generally encompasses the Stuarts Draft, Lyndhurst and Sherando communities.
This is the first foray into politics for Wolf, who spent 40 years as photojournalist, including a full-time stint at the News Leader in Staunton and as a freelancer at The News Virginian.
A native of the countryside outside Philadelphia, his career brought him to Augusta County about five years ago. The move also allowed Wolf and wife to be closer to her mother, who grew up in Stuarts Draft and has since retired there.
The “semi-retired” Wolf continues to pursue his passion for photography through freelancing while also immersing himself into various nonprofit endeavors, including several that involve his other passion, bicycling.
“I fell in love with photography and biking at the same time,” he said.
Soon after graduating high school, where he had been able to hone his photo skills, Wolf was able to get a full-time job as a newspaper photographer. During the next four decades, he had the opportunity to experience politics from the other side, he said, photographing former President George W. Bush, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and other congressmen.
After coming to the Shenandoah Valley, Wolf said he became involved in a number of community initiatives, including the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition. He also was a member of a committee working with Augusta Health, Murphy Deming and partners to create the county’s first Walk-Bike Summit this spring.
Wolf said he spoke to Bragg about extending a greenway along the South River from Hershey to McKee as part of the Small Area Plan for Stuarts Draft. That helped spark his interest in public office.
“I decided to jump in with both feet,” he said of his decision to run.
Wolf also has served as consultant for Shenandoah Central Planning District on its Fields of Gold and Tour de Valley programs creating bike routes for visitors to use when touring the Valley. He also is founder of Bike Box of the Blue Ridge, a nonprofit community bike shop that repairs donated bikes and teaches youth to fix them and ride safely.
“I started to understand some of the challenges in the community,” he said. “One of the things I started to look at closely was the Augusta Community Health Needs Assessment back in 2016.”
The assessment, which is updated every three years, identifies the community’s top priorities and obesity continues to be among the area’s chief health concerns.
“By getting people on bikes ... we can help them support a better lifestyle,” Wolf said.
Among Wolf’s priorities if elected would be improving Augusta County’s infrastructure to make it more bike-friendly.
“That infrastructure is really an economic driver,” he said, adding it also would attract people to the area who want to live here.
Wolf said it would be important as a member of the Board of Supervisors to be fiscally responsible while continuing to meet the current and future needs of its residents.
“We need to take care of the money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t spend money,” he said. “You need to invest in the community.”
Those needs, he said, include supporting education and working to attract innovative industries and the jobs they bring.
“We need to develop industries that carry families through their lifetime,” he said, noting what he said has been a declining population among the county’s 40- to 50-year-olds. “We need additional opportunities for second and third careers”
Perhaps the biggest hot-button issue for the county, and specifically for the South River District, has been a proposed solar farm to be sited on dozens of agriculturally zoned parcels around Stuarts Draft and Lyndhurst.
Supervisors, by a 4-3 vote, denied a special-use request May 22 by the property owners and Community Energy Solar, parent company of Augusta Solar LLC, needed for the proposal to go forward. Bragg voted against the permit, citing what she said was the project’s incompatibility with the county’s comprehensive plan, which designates much of the area in question for future commercial and industrial development.
The company and landowners have since filed suit in Augusta County Circuit Court challenging the board’s decision.
Wolf, who said he would want to hear from all sides before voting on such a contentious issue, said while he favors the development of renewable energy sources, the county must make smart decisions.
“Renewable energy is something that is needed … so I’m surprised the county wasn’t more proactive and included that in zoning earlier,” he said. “It’s something we need to be able to deal with but we need to be able to deal with in a smarter way.”