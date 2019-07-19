Some saw in black and white, some in color, but more than 100 million Americans watched on television as Apollo 11 landed on the moon 50 years ago, and Neil Armstrong took mankind’s first steps on the lunar surface.
Less than an hour before, CBS newscaster Walter Kronkite said: “The moon is due to have visitors from another planet.”
On July 20, 1969, Americans were divided on the war in Vietnam and civil rights, but watching men walk on the moon united the nation.
“I remember watching [the moon landing] and Walter Kronkite [on CBS],” said Annette Blair Scott of Waynesboro. “We had the whole family in there and we were watching it.”
Scott’s mother, father, and seven siblings watched together as two Americans walked on the moon for the first time.
Marianne Blair of Waynesboro, one of Scott’s sisters, said she will never forget that day, because it was four days before her 21st birthday, and she had just earned her pilot’s license.
“I was just really thrilled that this had happened, because it was part of aviation,” said Blair. She added that the astronauts onboard Apollo 11 were all test pilots.
The Blair family was in Philadelphia when Apollo 11 made its historical landing onto the lunar surface.
“It was just fabulous what happened,” Blair said. “It was a great thing, the best thing that ever happened.”
According to Blair, NASA is talking about making another trip to the moon before 2024.
“I’m glad they’re going back,” she said.
Blair said another trip to the moon is important, “because if you can do it, even though it seems like a big task, that’s how progress is made, and who knows what happens after that?”
“So we were all watching, and we had a color TV,” Scott said.
Ashlyn Miller, 17, is homeschooled and lives in Fishersville. She hopes to pursue a career as a chef.
She said she thinks the moon landing anniversary is important, “especially thinking about the Cold War and the tension there. It’s such a momentous accomplishment.”
NASA’s plan to return to the moon is also important so the U.S. can continue its space program and move forward.
Ashlyn said she also thinks it is interesting that some Americans think the moon landing was faked, and thinks it is sad they do “because it was such an historic moment.”
“It’s just a huge moment of American accomplishment that we were equal in our [space program] and just as skilled [as Russia’s program],” she said.
Caitie Maharg, 31, lives in Waynesboro and owns Blue Oregano in downtown.
“I think it’s cool, because that historical moment opened up a lot of other doors for space technology, and not just space technology, but other technology,” said Maharg of the anniversary.
She said she thinks it is cool NASA is planning to return to the moon, because then her son, Isaiah, 11 months, will be old enough to witness a moon landing on television some day.
“But, I think it’s just cool to see history repeating itself and the advancements [in space technology since 1969],” Maharg said.
Barry Valentine of Stuarts Draft said that history cannot be erased or changed, but humans tend only to remember the negative about history, such as the tragedies.
“Seriously. What difference does it make?” said Valentine. “If it were successful, why didn’t we go back?”
Phyllis Whetzel was 21 when she was at her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s home in South Hill and saw the moon landing on TV.
“It was quite interesting,” said Whetzel, who now lives in Staunton.
The moon landing was interesting for Whetzel, because she had once dreamed of becoming an astronaut. But when, at age 18, she told her mother she wanted to join the U.S. Air Force, her mother cried.
“So, I was watching people landing on the moon, and wishing it was me,” Whetzel said.
Her soon-to-be mother-in-law, however, according to Whetzel, was terrified and thought that humans landing on the moon meant the world was going to end. She just felt that humans should not be on the moon.
Whetzel’s boyfriend eventually came home from the U.S. Army, and the couple married in July 1970.
At the time, Whetzel was a secretary. But growing up in Rockingham County, she said that although she always did well in math and science classes in school, her counselors encouraged her to pursue a career in nursing, teaching or secretarial work.
In her early 30s, Whetzel continued working as a secretary, was employed at Phillip Morris, and was living in Richmond with her husband.
She saw an advertisement for a position as an engineering technician with Phillip Morris. She applied, and was offered the job, but she had to go back to school and get a degree in engineering, which she did through John Tyler Community College.
Ernest Holley came to the city of Staunton in 1964 to teach chemistry and physics at the then segregated Booker T. Washington High School. After integration was complete in 1967, he began teaching biology at Robert E. Lee High School on Coalter Street.
As a science teacher, Holley was excited about the moon landing, and “very interested in the whole process of sending a person to the moon, no less walking on it.”
As he watched the moon landing on TV, Holley, who still lives in Staunton, said he felt some fear about whether the crew of Apollo 11 would return, because he knew what could go wrong before they got back to Earth.
“I was excited to be a part of it at the time,” said Holley, who was almost 30 years old. “You don’t think when you’re young [that you’ll get to witness history.]”
The 50th anniversary is also exciting for Holley, but he finds fewer he is able to talk to who are old enough to remember the day Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.
He said he is not sure if the U.S. will send another mission to the moon, although talk has surrounded a mission to Mars.
The U.S.’s space program has managed to accomplish so much since 1969 and improve space exploration that he said a second trip to the moon might not mean as much.
“It wouldn’t be as exciting as it was for me the first time,” Holley said.
Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, was 10 years old when he, his parents, brother and two sisters watched the moon landing in their Staunton home.
“At 10, that really interested me,” said Landes. But, like most young people, he said he did not realize yet the historical significance of what he was witnessing on TV.
The year before, Landes said he had become interested in space exploration when he became a fan of the television show “Star Trek.”
In the years since, Landes said he noticed advancements in space technology and travel, and especially paid attention when Armstrong died in 2012.
“I remembered his words when he first stepped on the moon, and just kept up with the space program over the years,” he said.
The Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 and the Challenger shuttle disaster on Jan. 28, 1986, Landes said, were two events that “just had an impact” on him.
The Apollo space missions after the moon landing became so common place that Landes said he and other Americans probably took for granted what had been accomplished, until the Challenger disaster.
“[The Challenger disaster] really brought home the fact that what these people are doing is pretty dangerous,” Landes said.
The Challenger’s seven crew members, including teacher Christa McAuliffe, died. Landes said he thinks the Challenger explosion made an impact on young people because a teacher was onboard.
Now the cell phones we use every day have more advanced technology than what the astronauts had on board Apollo 11.
“I think sometimes we forget how cutting edge that was and how dangerous,” Landes said.
He said it does not seem like 50 years has passed since the moon landing.
“[The moon landing] shows as a country the American people when they set a goal — it shows that Americans can do great things,” Landes said.
He added that the moon landing in 1969 was “a moment of pride” for Americans.
After Apollo 11 landed, Kronkite said: “Man’s dream, and the nation’s pledge, has now been fulfilled. The lunar age has begun.”