20th district results
|Candidate
|City
|County
|Overall
|Percent
|John Avoli
|2,771
|6,271
|14,704
|58.48%
|Jennifer Lewis
|2,365
|2,169
|10,399
|41.36%
|Write-In
|1
|21
|39
|0.16%
The “American dream” came true for Republican John Avoli after he defeated Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis with 58% of the overall votes in Tuesday’s general election.
According to unofficial election results from the Virginia Department of Election, Avoli, R-Staunton, won each precinct in the district which spans from Augusta and Nelson counties to Highland County and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.
The former high school principal and mayor of Staunton said he’s pleased to have a “wonderful democracy” and thankful for all the support.
“We’re happy that we prevailed in a good race, and I’m happy to represent the 20th district,” Avoli said.
Avoli, who is an Italian immigrant, ended his election night watch party speech by noting that his American dream came true.
Lewis said that she was shocked and surprised at Tuesday’s results.
“We did such a ground game. We really tried to show people that we were the candidate. That we were the party of caring about a living wage, healthcare and your mental health,” she said. “Now he’s our representative who doesn’t support progressive things. It’s tough, but I just hope that either the people who didn’t show up or voted for the other guy really understand what this meant for them and their personal lives and our district.”
Lewis said meeting voters in the 20th district means more to her than winning.
“I feel honored that those people felt comfortable telling me those stories, and I feel honored that they let me cry on their doorstep and we hugged together. That means more to me than winning because they trusted me with that personal story and they trusted me to win," she said.
"Unfortunately, we didn’t, but I hope those same people that told me their personal stories will eventually feel comfortable telling my opponent those stories and my opponent will do something about it," she added.
Lewis, who previously ran for the 6th District congressional race, said she would consider running again in the future.
“Losing two years in a row is definitely hard to accept and to deal with and live with,” Lewis said. “Thinking of the thousands of doors I knocked, the toll its taken on my personal life, my work life and my marriage — I’ll just need to think about it.”
