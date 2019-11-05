Republican Chris Runion won the race for the 25th District of Virginia's House of Delegates.
Runion, who beat Democrat Jennifer Kitchen and and Independent Janice Allen with 72.04% of votes, said he is humbled by this opportunity, and appreciative of all the support he received.
25th district results
|Candidate
|Overall
|Percent
|Chris Runion
|7,568
|71.04%
|Jennifer Kitchen
|2,673
|25.45%
|Janice Allen
|244
|2.32%
|Write-In
|20
|0.19%
“I truly appreciate the voters’ confidence in me,” he said.
Runion, whose parents were heavily involved in community service, said he was raised to be actively involved in service to others.
“Here’s a great opportunity to offer a lifetime of service,” Runion said of becoming a delegate.
Runion could not have won without the support of family and friends, he said.
“I’m looking forward to working with constituents to achieve things that are important," he said. "I think you can learn something from everybody, and I think we can work together to achieve things without compromising our values. That’s going to make the Commonwealth and the 25th district stronger. Lives will be better. The goal is, tomorrow can be a little better than yesterday."
Although Jennifer Kitchen lost her bid to Runion, receiving just 25% of votes, she plans on running again.
“I’m running again,” she said. “This is exactly what I expected. I hopped in last year before Steve Landes retired, so I expected to be running against the incumbent. I have big plans.”
Kitchen especially thanked her two children, ages 9 and 11, who were her cheerleaders throughout the campaign. She also thanked all of her supporters.
“I couldn’t have done it without [my supporters] – that’s financial, spiritual. If you donated money or licked a stamp, I couldn’t have done it without them. I’m going to be going through what we did right, what we could do better for next time and you’re going to see a lot of me next year,” she said.
Janice Allen, who ran as an Independent in the delegate race, received 2.32% of total votes. She said she realized long ago that she would not win this election. However, she is not ready to give up and disappear just yet.
“I realized during the early stages of the campaign that my issues and concerns are more national in scope, where they need to be resolved in Washington D.C. than in Richmond. So, that is where I need to be," she said. "I am considering running for Congress next year. Which district, I have not decided.”
