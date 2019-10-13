When the Civil War ended in Augusta County, African Americans represented about 20 percent of the population and most of those people had been enslaved.
Upon emancipation, those former slaves began reuniting their families that had been tragically separated by slavery and started building strong, close-knit communities that had been denied to them before the war.
Little hamlets of African-American families sprung up around the county, including one very near where Buffalo Gap High School is located today. Those communities usually had a church, a school, and a few small businesses in addition to a number of residences.
Jonesboro, probably created shortly after the Civil War, was one such community. We know that by 1885 when Jed Hotchkiss noted it on his map of Augusta County that there was a large cluster of houses lived in by African Americans. There was also a church — Union Church — that doubled as a school for many years. At times we know that there was also a tavern and a general store in the community as well as 20 or more houses.
Jonesboro was close to the C & O railroad and has sometimes been erroneously called Christian or Christians, which was a short distance away. Christian was the railroad depot, and was actually a separate community.
Neither Christian nor Jonesboro actually exist anymore. The last residents of the Jonesboro community left in the 1950s and today the entire hamlet, including the extensive cemetery and the foundations of the homes and church, are mostly forested.
Two Boy Scouts, however, want to make sure that the story of Jonesboro and its history of freedom and resiliency are not lost. Fifteen-year-old Hunter Cline, whose grandfather’s hunting camp encompasses most of Jonesboro, and his friend, Elijah Trumbo, also 15, have undertaken the documenting, mapping, and cleanup of Jonesboro for their Eagle Scout projects.
The young men are both hunters and have walked the grounds where the remnants of Jonesboro still exist and they have been intrigued by the shadows of the past.
“This land has always been important to me and to my grandfather who has always been interested in the people who lived here,” Hunter explained.
Elijah is focusing his work on the cemetery. He and his team have already cleared the cemetery of brush and debris and are now marking each place that they think is a gravesite. Of the dozens and dozens of graves, only a handful have markers with names on them. Others are marked with fieldstones or yucca plants. Research has turned up 40 or so names of people who are buried in the cemetery, which is almost three acres in size.
One of the earliest marked graves is Gertrude M. Payne who was born in 1882 and died in 1900; probably the most recent is Cleta Smith who was born in 1907 and died in 1968. From the records they know that there are military veterans buried in the cemetery as well as the grave of a teenage girl who tragically perished in a house fire. Elijah wants to map the cemetery, put a fence back up, and maybe erect some signage.
“It really is a beautiful and peaceful place,” Elijah said of the graveyard.
Hunter’s project involves locating the existing building foundations of the village, which is spread out over about 70 acres, and mapping them. He is trying to determine who lived in each building and wants to put a story with the building.
As Elijah and Hunter walked the land one afternoon, it was obvious that they were making a connection to the past and wanted to learn the story of the people who lived there as much as a century ago. They pointed out homesites and told what they knew about the people who were there. On the crest of a ridge was a pile of rocks where the church once stood; an old washboard and tub sat among the rubble of the home that doubled as a small general store. A few chimneys remained from some of the more prosperous homes. A large cistern still exists from another homestead.
As they walked the ground, the material culture of the earlier community was scattered among the leaves on the forest floor: irons, a maul, milk bottles, nails.
“You name it, we have found it here,” said the Scouts and their fathers.
“I have always been very interested in the people who lived here,” Hunter said of the work that they are doing.
Although the last community member moved out decades ago, descendants of the families came out to visit the cemetery and the community to this day. Elijah and Hunter hope to interview as many of those people as possible and add their stories to the research they are compiling.
“It is important to the community and the people who lived here,” Elijah added. “It is awesome that we are helping pass their story on. It really means something.”
“We want to learn about the people who lived here so that they are not forgotten,” they said.
Some of the family names that the young men have uncovered so far are: Jones, Bell, Ashby, Taylor, Dorsey, Irvine (Irving), Gowdy, Gaines, Hill, Henderson, Granderson, Harris, Smith, and Shelton.
Together the pair are building a Jonesboro website so that others can learn of their work and hopefully add to the work that they have started.
