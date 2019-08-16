SDDA executive director leaving “with a smile”

STAUNTON — August is Julie Markowitz’s 14th anniversary serving as executive director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association.
On Wednesday, the association announced Markowitz is resigning effective Jan. 1, 2020.
“I’m celebrating my anniversary, and saying goodbye all at the same time,” Markowitz said.
In December 2017, Markowitz married James Clough and is looking forward to enjoying her life with him in Bridgewater.
Markowitz, 59, said Main Street directors usually last two and a half years.
“I’ve been fortunate to have done well enough to stay here as long as I have, because it’s unusual for someone to have that kind of staying power.”
She grew up in Luray and graduated from Bridgewater College.
Before SDDA, Markowitz was in the marketing department with Simon Property Group. She managed the Valley Mall in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville Fashion Square in Charlottesville while living in Staunton.
With her corporate experience, she came to Staunton “prepared to kind of usher the city into sort of a new era of business performance.”
Surviving the Great Recession, and surviving “beautifully” was “no small feat,” according to Markowitz. And downtown Staunton also had to adjust to changes in technology and society.
Markowitz said during the recession, organizations and banks realized that for downtown areas to grow, they had to help others start small businesses.
For now, Markowitz is focused on her last few months with SDDA, then she will see what happens for her with career opportunities.
“For me, closing this chapter in my life was really important,” Markowitz said.
January is still months away, “and I didn’t want to leave my organization in a lurch. I’ve worked really hard to build something and I want to stick with it to see it through until they’re ready to move on.”
She said she is most proud of the relationships she built with the city and other organizations while with SDDA.
“Especially, when I first started, there was none of that collaboration going on and I’m really excited that that has kind of turned around, because I think that’s really been important for downtown,” Markowitz said.
Markowitz is also proud of obtaining grants for downtown for startups and innovation, such as the Community Business Launch grant a few years ago. Staunton was one of the pilot communities for the program by the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Due to a series of retirements of local business owners, nine store fronts became vacant downtown. The $50,000 CBL grant enabled nine new businesses to open, and, according to Markowitz, most of them are still open.
“That program saved us,” Markowitz said.
A few of the businesses launched with the CBL grant were Latitudes Fair Trade Store, Staunton Olive Oil Company LLC and EccoHollow Art & Sound.
“The outcome of it was amazing,” she said.
Markowitz is also credited with her fundraising efforts while with SDDA, which enabled the association to upgrade lighting, banners and pedestrian signage downtown.
“Those things seem really small, but they’re actually a really big deal.”
SDDA, which was founded in 1996, is “saving the world one community at a time,” Markowitz said.
“I think [downtown is] doing really, really well. We have built a wonderful, wonderful animal that is thriving,” Markowitz said.
She added that the business owners downtown are proactive about running their businesses, and give back to the community, while remaining thoughtful and creative.
Downtown Staunton has a strong cultural aspect, Markowitz said, and she credits the city’s tourism, public works, and police departments with playing a role in the success of downtown.
“The community itself is extraordinarily supportive.”
Now is the time for a new individual to step in and take SDDA “to the next level.”
Markowitz said she has her opinions about where the next executive director should lead SDDA, but she will keep them to herself because she feels the board and stakeholders and downtown Staunton need to make the decision.
“The new person should really be leading with intent, and that intent needs to come from the eople that own a piece of downtown and that’s a lot of people.”
Markowitz said what she will miss most about serving as SDDA’s executive director is the adulation. The job required hard work and dedication.
“This is not a 9 to 5 job, this is a lifestyle job,” Markowitz said.
While Markowitz is ready to focus on the life she is building with her husband, she said serving SDDA “has been an honor.”
Markowitz said Staunton is a supportive community, and serving as executive director was hard work, “but it’s so much fun.”
She considers her position with SDDA as a lifetime achievement that she does not expect to eclipse.
“I’m going away with a smile on my face, and I’m happy. And I feel nothing but grateful for the last 14 years of my life. And I’m looking forward to the next 14 years of my life.”