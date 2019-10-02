For the second time in a week, a single-vehicle crash has claimed a life in Augusta County.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash in Churchville at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday morning after a pickup truck ran off the road and overturned in the 500 block of Jennings Gap Road.
Police continue to investigate the crash, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.