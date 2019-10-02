For the second time in a week, a single-vehicle crash has claimed a life in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash in Churchville at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday morning after a pickup truck ran off the road and overturned in the 500 block of Jennings Gap Road.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

