The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative says a new partnership will allow the Mount Crawford-based utility and its customers to benefit from a growing supply of solar energy in the Mid-Atlantic.
The SVEC provides power to 98,000 meters around the Shenandoah Valley, including customers in Augusta County. Last week, the co-op announced it will be among the utilities benefitting from a new partnership between Old Dominion Electric Cooperative and EDF Renewables North America.
The agreement commits the partners to develop and build 30 megawatts of distributed solar projects across Old Dominion’s member service territories in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, according to an SVEC statement. Headquartered in Glen Allen, ODEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned, power supply cooperative serving 11 distribution cooperatives, including SVEC.
The projects, according to the co-op, are intended to bring local solar energy to ODEC communities while diversifying the source of power production.
Frank Nolen, SVEC power distribution engineer, said the partnership will serve two goals for the co-op.
“This will allow us to be at the forefront of renewable energy in the Valley,” Nolen said. “Also, it will give us the opportunity to provide affordable, reliable sustainable energy. That’s one of our goals here, to make that accessible to member owners.”
According to Old Dominion, EDF Renewables will be responsible for developing 10 to 12 prospective sites, including all permitting requirements and approvals as well as the design, engineering and commissioning of the solar projects. The projects are expected to be operational mid-2020 through 2021, ODEC said.
Officials with the partnership say it’s too early to provide an estimate of how much the investment in new solar projects will cost.
Greg Rogers, SVEC’s vice president of engineering and operations, said in a statement that the utility has been working to “find ways to make the use of solar power acceptable to all parties involved.” The new partnership, Rogers said, will boost its “continued efforts at the local level.”
While there has been a move around the U.S. to get away from electricity generated by coal, natural gas and other fossil fuels, SVEC’s involvement in the partnership doesn’t signal the utility is ready to leave those sources of power behind, Nolen said.
“We’re definitely interested in protecting the environment and sustainable energy, not necessarily trying to get away from fossil fuels,” he said.
SVEC also notes that among other sustainable initiatives, the utility has contracted with Nova Solar and Altenergy to install rooftop solar panels and a ground-level tracking array at the cooperative’s Rockingham Complex in Mount Crawford. N.C. State University researchers will study the array for its financial feasibility, to see how the technology might translate to a community solar project in SVEC’s service territory.
The array will provide an educational benefit, Nolen said. For instance, he said, researchers will adjust the solar panel angles to see how that may increase power production.
Additionally, SVEC said, the utility has hired an energy program coordinator, whose responsibilities include serving as a point of contact for customers interested in energy from renewable resources.