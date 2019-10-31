The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting into a residence. One victim was identified and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is in stable condition.

Officials said they are actively working the incident and a suspect has been identified but remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Sgt. Steven Cason the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

