Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Mengert, 29, of Staunton Saturday in connection to the theft and burning of vehicles reported near Waynesboro and Staunton the weekend before.
According to police, Mengert was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including for grand larceny of the 2002 Subaru Legacy stolen and burned beyond repair and found by police on Kiddsville Road.
The white 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with Virginia registration VZN9096 has not been recovered.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.
As previously reported, police began to investigate before noon on Sept. 14, after being dispatched to the 3900 block of Shutterlee Mill Road in Staunton for a report of a vehicle fire.
After investigation, police determined the 1987 Pontiac was stolen from the city of Staunton, as well as a 2002 Subaru Legacy.
Just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 15, police were called to the 900 block of Kiddsville Road in Waynesboro for another vehicle fire. They found the stolen Subaru burned beyond repair, a 2007 Chevrolet HHR that police determined was stolen from Miller Road in Waynesboro, as well as the white 2000 Chevrolet Blazer.
Police reported that a witness observed a green Dodge Dakota with a white passenger door in the area that weekend. Fifteen minutes before the vehicle fire, according to police, the same witness observed a man drive a maroon vehicle onto the property on Kiddsville Road, then saw a white Blazer leave the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the theft and burning of vehicles is asked to call Investigator Chad Marshall at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
