Sheriff's office makes arrest in early morning shooting

Richard Steven Fernandez-Aguilar was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a shooting in Augusta County early that morning.
According to Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Fernandez-Aguilar is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
As previously reported, shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting into a residence in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road. One victim was identified and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is in stable condition.
Fernandez-Aguilar allegedly appeared at the victim’s home and opened fire through a door, striking the victim in the leg. Police said in a press release that the motive for the shooting and Fernandez-Aguilar's relationship to the victim will not be released to the public.
Fernandez-Aguilar was found and arrested at the Staunton Probation and Parole Office at about 3 p.m. on Thursday with the assistance of the Staunton Police Department.
He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.