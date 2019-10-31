Sheriff's office makes arrest in early morning shooting

Richard Steven Fernandez-Aguilar was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richard Steven Fernandez-Aguilar was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a shooting in Augusta County early that morning.

According to Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Fernandez-Aguilar is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As previously reported, shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting into a residence in the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road. One victim was identified and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is in stable condition.

Fernandez-Aguilar allegedly appeared at the victim’s home and opened fire through a door, striking the victim in the leg. Police said in a press release that the motive for the shooting and Fernandez-Aguilar's relationship to the victim will not be released to the public.

Fernandez-Aguilar was found and arrested at the Staunton Probation and Parole Office at about 3 p.m. on Thursday with the assistance of the Staunton Police Department.

He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

