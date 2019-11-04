Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Fishersville larceny

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Price Keyton, 27, of Raphine in connection with an early morning theft in Fishersville on Oct. 23.
Police said Monday that an investigation determined that Keyton was operating a stolen vehicle from Rockbridge County when he entered a building on Construction Lane in Fishersville at approximately 3:45 a.m., and allegedly committed theft of material, including wiring, valued at thousands of dollars.
Keyton has been charged with burglary and petit theft, third or subsequent offense, a press release said.
He was served the charges at Middle River Regional Jail where he has been since Oct. 24 when he was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear, according to the press release.
Charges related to the truck, an older model Ford pickup, are pending in Rockbridge County.
