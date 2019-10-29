Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in theft of material

The public's assistance is requested in identifying a man wanted in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars of material from a building in Fishersville.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:45 a.m. last Wednesday, a man stole material, including wiring, from a building on Construction Lane.
The suspect was seen leaving the scene in an older Ford pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
