Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in theft of material

An unidentified man is seen stealing materials from a building on Construction Lane in Fishersville in the early morning hours of Oct. 23.

 Submitted

The public's assistance is requested in identifying a man wanted in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars of material from a building in Fishersville.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:45 a.m. last Wednesday, a man stole material, including wiring, from a building on Construction Lane.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in an older Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments