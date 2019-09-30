Virginia State Police identified the victim Monday of a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County Thursday night.
Kyle D. Peters, 26, of Craigsville, was the driver of a 2000 Buick LeSabre traveling south on Route 601, according to police. The vehicle ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.
Peters, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Brill is investigating the crash that occurred Sept. 26, at 8:20 p.m. on Route 601, less than a mile north of Route 682.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.