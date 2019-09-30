Virginia State Police identified the victim Monday of a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County Thursday night.

Kyle D. Peters, 26, of Craigsville, was the driver of a 2000 Buick LeSabre traveling south on Route 601, according to police. The vehicle ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.

Peters, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Brill is investigating the crash that occurred Sept. 26, at 8:20 p.m. on Route 601, less than a mile north of Route 682.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments