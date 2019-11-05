Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith earned another four years in office Tuesday with a commanding victory over Republican challenger Neil Kester.
With 25 of 26 precincts reporting, Smith had nearly 66 percent of the vote with 14,703, to Kester’s 7,522.
During a recent interview, Smith said he had made many gains during his first term. Those improvements include the resumption of the department’s reserve deputy program and the solving of two cold case homicides that resulted in convictions. The 36-year-old veteran also noted the department’s involvement in the Skyline Drug Task Force, a regional task force that includes Staunton, Nelson County and the Virginia State Police.
Kester, a veteran of nearly two decades with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, cited numerous reasons for a second bid for the Sheriff’s position. Kester said he wanted to stem the department’s constant turnover, provide additional school resource officers for the county schools and ramp up the investigation of the county’s property crime. He also promised a restructuring of the Sheriff’s Office.
Both Smith and Kester spoke of the county’s ongoing battle with drugs. Methamphetamine continues to be the number one drug in sales and use in the region. Smith said his agency would continue to aggressively attack drugs. Kester also pledged to combat drugs.
Kester's last ran for the Sheriff's position in 2015. He said his second bid was reinforced by requests from current deputies.
