When Donald Smith was elected Augusta County Sheriff four years ago, he took over an agency that had lost all its command staff, had surrendered its state accreditation and was under investigaton for $4,000 in missing money from the department evidence room.
Four years later, the Sheriff’s Office is still seeking accreditation and still lacks the requisite manpower to cover a county of 967 square miles, Virginia’s second largest. But Smith, 36, who is seeking a second term on Tuesday as an independent candidate, believes much has been accomplished on his watch.
“The department was in total disarray,” Smith said during an interview last week in his office. Since taking over, he has revived the department’s reserve deputy program. The new reserve program has 12 volunteer deputies. Augusta County has also become part of the Skyline Drug Task Force. The task force includes Staunton, Nelson County and the Virginia State Police. The Sheriff’s Office has also partnered with Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin to solve two cold case homicides that resulted in convictions.
Martin, who has endorsed Smith’s re-election, calls the incumbent “an outstanding sheriff. The community is safer because of him.”
The Sheriff’s Office sought accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission earlier this year. The accreditation was denied. Smith said the denial was because a ring was checked out from the department’s evidence room but was not missing. Smith is appealing the accreditation ruling.
Opposing Smith is Republican nominee and Augusta County native Neil Kester, 47, a veteran of nearly three decades in law enforcement. Kester has served with the Staunton Police Department and nearly 20 years as a conservation officer with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. His job with the state agency covers Augusta, Rockingham and Highland counties.
Kester ran as one of four candidates for Augusta County Sheriff in 2015. He was the lone candidate from outside the Sheriff’s Office. Smith won the 2015 election with more than 34 percent of the vote.
This time, Kester said he is running at the urging of department deputies. “There is no leadership and guidance,” said Kester, who pointed to the accreditation issue and a large amount of turnover on Smith’s watch. Kester promises a restructuring of the Sheriff’s Office if elected, and also said deputies will respond to residential property crime to personally get reports and investigate. Smith said having a deputy respond to every property crime investigation is not practical.
“There are a lot of ways to make the department more efficient,” said Kester, who did not offer details on his restructuring plan. Kester said there are remote areas of the coumty such as Craigsville and Deerfield “who never see a deputy.”
Smith said the turnover issue has been greatly exaggerated. “My turnover is no higher than other agencies,’’ he said. There are three current vacancies, and a stack of applications for those positions. Smith said the highest turnover was the 13 deputies who left just before he took office.
He said the problem is “expecting someone to raise a family on $36,000 a year.” Smith said deputies have also departed for better paying law enforcement jobs with the Virginia State Police and in the private sector. “The issue is pay,” he said. “If you can make $60,000 to $70,000, it is the chance of a lifetime.” A release from Smith last week showed that the annual range of turnover since he took over has been as high as 13.58 percent to this year’s 5.88 percent.
Kester also points to a drop in felony drug arrests in the county, and the loss of the Waynesboro Police Department from the Skyline Drug Task Force. “We will combat it,” said Kester of the county’s drug problem, which is dominated by methamphetamine sales and use.
Waynesboro Police Chief Mike Wilhelm said his department voluntarily withdrew from the task force and has recorded healthy drug enforcement since. “Everybody has got their own way of attacking a problem and each agency has their own philosophies on how they want to attack the drug problem. Ours wasn’t quite lining up with everbody else on the Skyline Drug Task Force . I think our numbers speak for themselves. We have been very productive in our enforcement efforts on drugs,” Wilhelm said.
Smith produced a state crime publication that shows drug arrests other than those by the Skyline Drug Task Force. All other drug arrests in the county numbered 305 in 2017, 246 in 2018 and 156 so far this year with a quarter of the year to go.
While meth remains the major drug culprit in Augusta County, Smith said the overarching issue is addiction. “We need a drug rehabilitation and detox center here,” said the sheriff, who said inmates should leave prison when they have completed their sentence and go to such a center before being returned to society.
But Smith promises his department would “continue to aggressively attack” the drug issue in Augusta County.
Kester does not solely want to ramp up drug and property crime enforcement. He points to a lack of school resource officers in county schools. He said ways must be found to add the officers to more Augusta County schools. “We owe it to the children, the teachers and the staff,” said Kester.
Smith said there are five full-time school resource officers in the county’s high schools, and four part-time officers rotating in the middle schools. He is seeking more school resource officers, and maintains a dialogue with county supervisors to help in that area.
Smith, a 16-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, said he has run a “clean and honest’’ re-election campaign. And he is at peace with the election.
Kester is convinced that Augusta County residents want a change for their sheriff. He expects support not only from Republicans, but Democrats and independent voters as well. “The higher the turnout the better off we will be,” Kester said.
