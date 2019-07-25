Waynesboro’s Career and Technical Education building, the old News Virginian building on Main Street, is gearing up to host students when school begins Aug. 6.
With school starting in less than two weeks, the Waynesboro Public Schools system offered a sneak peek inside the new addition.
The Waynesboro High School awnings are up and the building layout has been rethought and brought to life. The computers are in and equipment installed. All that’s left is waiting on custom furniture and finishing touches.
Superintendent Jeff Cassell and Waynesboro High School principal Bryan Stamm gave a tour of the building on Tuesday.
“We think it’s valuable to have a building dedicated to career and technical education,” Cassell said. “The students will learn a marketable skill. Even if they continue their education, they’ve got a life skill to fall back on for employment.”
The new building will host 12 courses. It will have everything to prepare students for the future from finances to nutrition.
“It’s prompted us to expand,” Stamm said.
With the new space, they’ve branched out to local businesses and developed collaborations to give students an opportunity to learn hands-on. They’re listening to businesses to see what the current workforce needs are. With this information, they can develop a plan to best prepare students with the new resources.
The expansion offers two labs and six classrooms. Waynesboro High School will host about 100 students per block in the new space.
At the main WHS building, projects are starting to wrap up. The expansion will be ready for students, with the exception of a few details to be finalized. Cassell said the instructional space is complete. The gym is complete and they still have work on the locker rooms and team rooms.