An independent review of allegations that James Kindig has falsely claimed to be a resident of the South River District found no evidence of wrongdoing against the independent candidate for the Board of Supervisors.
On Monday, Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin’s office released the findings by Mike Doucette, a retired Lynchburg commonwealth’s attorney. Doucette reviewed the matter after Martin asked him to review Kindig’s residency following an investigation by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office this spring.
According to a statement from Martin’s office, the investigation began March 29, after the chair of the Augusta County Republican Party submitted a written complaint to the sheriff’s office. The complaint alleged that Kindig had listed a residence on his statement of qualification as a candidate in the South River District, but that his actual residence was in the Beverley Manor District.
After the sheriff’s office completed its investigation, the matter was presented to Martin, who in turn appointed Doucette as a special prosecutor to review the full investigation and make any charging decisions related to the investigation.
Doucette, in his findings, said the language of Virginia’s statute was vague enough to leave it up to the individual voter whether he has an “intention to remain,” the legal standard for determining residency.
Martin, in his release, said the evidence did not support criminal charges based on Doucette’s beyond a reasonable doubt standard of proof in criminal cases.
Kindig, asked about the report, said “absolutely” he was relieved by the investigation’s conclusion, adding that he hadn’t expected it to be an issue when he filed to run.
“It was a concern to somebody or they wouldn’t have made a complaint,” he said. “I think it’s all political.”
Kindig, one of three candidates on the November ballot for the district, is running for the seat now held by Supervisor Carolyn Bragg.
He owns a 250-acre farm off U.S. 340 — known as Stuarts Draft Highway in the area — coming into Stuarts Draft that is in both the South River and Beverley Manor districts. According to the Department of Elections online candidacy information dated June 7, Kindig listed his address at 3546 Stuarts Draft Highway, which he said is the campaign committee address and the business address for the farm.
In April, a sheriff’s office investigator said he went to 115 King Lane, the address Kindig listed as residence, and to the Stuarts Draft address.
At King Lane, the investigator reported, he found that the “structure had the appearance of not being occupied for quite some time.” The home had broken windows, tree limbs piled up in front of the door and no electrical meter, according to the report. The investigator also reported seeing a Ford recreational vehicle on the property.
At 3546 Stuarts Draft Highway, he reported that “this property appeared to be occupied.”
According to Doucette’s report, Kindig, in an interview with the sheriff’s office, cited the recreational vehicle he was living in on his property on King Lane, which is in the South River District, as his “abode.”
Doucette said the law’s definition says nothing about an “abode” being attached to real property.
In addition to Kindig, Steven Morelli, the Republican nominee, and independent Randall Wolf also are on the Nov. 5 ballot. Bragg is stepping down from the seat she’s held for five years in a bid to replace retiring Carol Brydge as Augusta County clerk of circuit court.
Reached for comment Monday evening, Wolf said he was “disappointed” the law leaves so much doubt on determining residency.
“It speaks to the law in Virginia isn’t clear enough on the difference between residency and being a property owner,” he said.
Wolf said he believes lawmakers should review the statute as it pertains to voting and running for office. He also said the county should consider redrawing its legislative districts in the Stuarts Draft area, where South River, Beverley Manor and Riverheads intersect the community.