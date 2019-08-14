Waynesboro now has a date for when construction of a new Florence Avenue bridge will start, three years after the old one was found to be structurally unsound and closed.
On Monday, Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw told City Council the city had received two bids to complete the work. Although the bids exceeded the amount that had been earmarked for the project, Shaw said the city was “assembling the funds and we expect to issue a notice of award on Sept. 12, with construction to start Nov. 4.”
The contract will include a fixed completion date that will bound the contractor to complete the job by May 8, Shaw said.
Shaw, speaking Wednesday, said until a contract is awarded, he was unable to publicly disclose the amount of the bids. Staff, however, will bring the matter to council of how to cover the additional funds for the project, which had been estimated at $1.8 million.
“We will have to come to council with a funding strategy, possibly as early as the next meeting,” he said.
Waynesboro needed the approval of the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, before work could move forward because the city is relying in part on federal funding. Local and state funding also will be used, Mayor Terry Short said on May 28, when he announced project had been given the go-ahead by the federal agency.
The bridge has been a heavily traveled route linking the Port Republic neighborhood to downtown Waynesboro, bringing traffic from Florence Avenue onto Ohio Street near Wayne Avenue. The former 61-foot bridge, which crossed over the CSX railroad line, was a two-lane span built in 1960.
In May, City Manager Michael Hamp said the city expected to go out to bid on the work in June, with bids to be opened in July and work to begin in the fall.
The city hadn’t planned on replacing the bridge this soon as all previous inspections indicated the span was sound, Short previously said. That meant Waynesboro had to come up with money for the unexpected expense, he said.
The closure also frustrated people living in the neighborhood as work on the project continued to be delayed. Multiple levels of governmental jurisdiction and accompanying red tape, including a requirement that an environmental assessment be conducted as well as an aerial easement obtained over CSX’s railroad line, added months to the process, according to city officials.
In February 2017, officials were still optimistic bids could go out by that fall, with the work to be finished in summer 2018.
Chanda McGuffin, an advocate for the Port Republic neighborhood, who has been critical of how long the city has taken to replace the bridge, asked council Monday night to name the new bridge in honor of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.