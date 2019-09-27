A vehicle crash on Estaline Valley Road near Furance Road in Augusta County Thursday night left the driver of one vehicle dead at the scene.
According to Virginia State Police, at 8:33 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash after a sedan ran off the road and struck a tree.
No further details are available at this time. The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
