A Staunton man was arrested Friday after allegedly running from deputies in a car, hitting a car, running on foot and assaulting an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The suspect and two people hit in the other car were sent to Augusta Health with minor injuries.
Johnathan Lee Coffey, 22 of Staunton, was arrested and charged with felony eluding, felony assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, speeding and driving while revoked.
Events started on Friday at about 7:53 p.m. when an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a black 1998 Honda Civic going west on Frog Pond Road at 62 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. Frog Pond Road is outside of Staunton in Augusta County.
As the deputy turned around for a traffic stop, he noticed smoke and skid marks on Frog Pond Road going toward Churchville Avenue. The deputy could see Coffey speeding away, the ACSO release said.
As Coffey turned onto Churchville Avenue, the ACSO said he lost control and went into a ditch on the side of the road. When the deputy approached, Coffey reentered the highway and ran towards Staunton. He was going about 80 mph, the release said.
A backup deputy from the ACSO joined the pursuit as they entered Staunton. Coffey blew through several stop signs and ended up on West Beverley Street going about 50 or 60 mph, deputies say.
The deputy stopped due to the reckless situation. With lights and sirens deactivated, the deputy followed at a safe distance. He watched Coffey slow, due to what looked like mechanical issues, and watched him turn onto Lacey King Way.
On Lacey King Way and Middlebrook Avenue, Coffey hit struck a white 2005 Honda Civic that was traveling on Middlebrook Road. Two people were hit in the white Honda: a 30-year-old woman and a 25-year old man.
The deputy pulled up as Coffey was getting out of his Honda and running on foot. The deputy and Coffey had a physical struggle and the deputy tried to tase him.
Coffey assaulted the deputy and ran away on foot. The deputy, the man in the white Honda and a second deputy finally succeeded in capturing Coffey. Coffey was transported to Augusta Health and treated and released for injuries he sustained in the crash.
The two in the white Honda were transported to Augusta Health with minor injuries.
Further charges against Coffey are pending.
The Virginia State Police and the Staunton Police Department also helped in the pursuit. The Staunton Police Department handled the crash investigation.