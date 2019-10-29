A Staunton man came home from a two-week trip this weekend and discovered a valuable item missing.
“Upon returning, he noticed some things were out of place,” said Lt. Aaron LeVeck with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, 43, was not immediately concerned because family often comes and goes from his home on Balsley Road.
But he discovered that a prosthetic right hand valued at $100,000 was missing from a box. The prosthetic hand moves with motors.
LeVeck said that after the man checked with family members, and made sure they had not taken the hand as part of a prank, he reported the missing hand to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office has no leads in the case at this time.
But media attention is getting the word out about the theft, which could bring charges of burglary and grand larceny. Each charge is punishable with one to 20 years in prison.
“We’re hoping if someone knows something about it, they would notify us,” LeVeck said.
