Staunton man wins $1 million in Scratcher game

After George Johnson of Staunton won $40 playing Virginia Lottery Scratcher games while sitting with a group of friends talking and drinking coffee, he decided to try one more game.
But the Extreme Millions ticket he bought for $30 and began scratching, according to a press release, turned out to be “no ordinary ticket.”
“I thought, ‘This must be pretty good,’” said Johnson in the press release. “I was scared to scratch the rest of it.”
After a few hours, Johnson summoned the nerve to finish scratching the ticket, and discovered he was the winner of $1 million.
“I celebrated,” he said. “I told all my friends.”
The winning ticket was purchased at the Royal No. 4 at 800 Spring Hill Road in Staunton.
Johnson, according to the Virginia Lottery, chose the one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes instead of receiving the whole $1 million over the next 30 years.
Royal No. 4 in Staunton will receive a bonus of $10,000 from the lottery.
The Virginia Lottery raises funds for public school education. In 2018, Staunton City Public Schools received more than $2.3 million for K-12 from the Virginia Lottery.
So far in 2019, the lottery has raised $650 million for Virginia public schools, and generates more than $1.7 million each day in the Commonwealth.
Extreme Millions prizes range from $30 to $10 million. Johnson’s win is the seventh $1 million prize claimed in the game.