STAUNTON — The city’s Commissioner of the Revenue Maggie Ragon was honored at the 100th Annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association for Virginia in September by becoming one of the first in Virginia to achieve accreditation of her office.
According to a press release from the city, offices must meet 12 standards set by the association in order to earn accreditation. Standards include education requirements for the commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies, and assessment methodology.
“Achieving office accreditation is important to me because it lets Staunton residents know that my office has reached all the required benchmarks relating to customer service, confidentiality, assessment methodology, ethics and legal compliance,” said Ragon in the press release.
As commissioner of the revenue, Ragon is responsible for “assessing the value of personal property, business personal property, machinery & tools, issuing business licenses, and processing state income tax returns,” according to the city’s web site.
Offices that receive accreditation, the press release stated, have undergone an audit that confirms compliance with association standards, and must “demonstrate that they meet these standards annually.”
“Commissioner Ragon has demonstrated a commitment to Staunton and to good governance,” said Thomas Blackwell, president of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia, in the press release. “This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the Staunton Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia.”
For more information, visit www.vacomrev.com.
