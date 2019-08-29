Stuarts Draft schools were locked down on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Donald Smith on Facebook. However, a little while later the lockdown was released. 

“The schools in the Stuarts Draft area have been placed on lockdown due to a disorderly subject in the area of BP Gas Station,” the post said.

ACSO had more law enforcement presence in the area. Deputies found the man and released the lockdown a short time later. 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments