Stuarts Draft schools were locked down on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Donald Smith on Facebook. However, a little while later the lockdown was released.
“The schools in the Stuarts Draft area have been placed on lockdown due to a disorderly subject in the area of BP Gas Station,” the post said.
ACSO had more law enforcement presence in the area. Deputies found the man and released the lockdown a short time later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.