Schools in the Stuarts Draft area were placed on a modified lockdown on Monday morning. The lockdown was due to a call in the 900 block of Augusta Farms Road for a report of shots fired.

The release said deputies were unable to locate any threat to the school. All schools were on modified lockdown until the incident was cleared.

As a precautionary measure, deputies were in the area throughout the morning, according to Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Donald Smith’s Facebook page.

Eric Bond, Augusta County School Superintendent, was notified of the call for service, canvass and increased patrols.

