Stuarts Draft woman arrested for meth

A Stuarts Draft woman was arrested after deputies found methamphetamine in her car during a traffic stop on Aug. 19. The arrest was made by the Skyline Drug Task Force.

Lisa Dawn Jones, 48, was arrested without incident on a traffic stop near Greenville on Interstate 81. According to a release, the traffic stop was initiated by the Skyline Drug Task Force and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

Jones was charged with possession with to intent to distribute meth — this is her second offense. She was also charged with transporting more than one ounce of meth into the Commonwealth and driving on a suspended license, her fourth offense. She’s being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.

