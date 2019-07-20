Summer is a time for camping, swimming, watching movies at night, taking day trips and just being a kid.
But for some children in Waynesboro, summer is also a time of uncertainty when it comes to meals.
Waynesboro School’s No Kid Hungry program kept some children fed with breakfast and lunch in June and July.
Wenonah Elementary School Cafeteria Manager and Summer School Supervisor Erin Wakefield said from July 8 to 18 No Kid Hungry has fed summer school and the school’s Summer Reading Enrichment program students.
“You can’t learn without eating, right?” said Wakefield of the food program.
Wednesday’s lunch menu included chicken tenders, chef salad or sun butter, munchies, watermelon wedges, strawberries and mixed vegetables.
Vegetables were provided by Project Grows, such as carrots, which Wakefield said had foot-long stems.
“The kids love them,” she said.
For next year’s program, Wakefield said she thinks a mobile food truck visiting local apartment communities and pools “would be great.”
“It just makes me happy to know the kids get two good meals [each day],” Wakefield said.
And the meals served in Waynesboro Schools’ summer food program are nutritional for students.
“The food is yummy,” said Harmony Lassenberry, 6, a student at William Perry Elementary School.
Paris Horne, 6, a student at Westwood Hills Elementary School, said the food was “better than a restaurant.”
“The chicken tastes like chicken nuggets,” Paris said of the chicken tenders.
She also gave the watermelon a thumbs up.
Tammy Coffey, Waynesboro Schools’ School Nutrition Supervisor, said she has been excited about the program, which is in its second year.
“Project Grows has been wonderful providing local produce,” said Coffey. “I’ve been really thrilled and pleased with the produce.”
Coffey said she is considering ideas for next year’s program, including transforming a Waynesboro Schools library resource vehicle into a mobile food truck, and perhaps having a small library in the truck for the children to sit and read while they eat breakfast and lunch.
Holly Haygood, a first-grade teacher at Wenonah Elementary, was at lunch with the school’s Summer Enrichment program students who, along with summer school students, ate breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday for two weeks in July at Wenonah.
“We just love it,” said Haygood. “It’s been really nice offering it for the kids just to keep things consistent for them.”
She added she feels that the students are lucky to have access to such a program.
According to Dr. Ryan Barber, Waynesboro School’s Director of Student Services, the school system has a “significant number of children who rely on free lunch during the school year.”
“During the summer, some students don’t know when they will have their next meal,” said Barber. “With grant support from the “No Kid Hungry” organization, our school division has been able to feed on average 50 students each day this summer.”
Barber said the school division is thankful for the opportunity No Kid Hungry provides for students, and the school division’s “dedicated food service staff work to ensure that our students get what they need, even in the summer.”