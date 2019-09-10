VERONA — The Augusta County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking the public's help to identify projects for improving fishing and boating in the county.

According to a Tuesday news release, a Recreational River Access Survey will guide county staff in evaluating potential projects, particularly those that provide public access for recreational activities, including fishing and boating.

The survey is available online starting Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 23 at www.co.augusta.va.us, as well as through hard copy versions that can be found in Augusta County libraries and at the Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

A public survey completed in 2015-16 by the Parks and Recreation Department and the 2018 Virginia Outdoors Plan Regional Recommendations for the Central Shenandoah region found a need for fishing and boating access in the county, according to the release.

Staff are hopeful the survey will help identify specific areas for ideal public access and to assist them in submitting proposals for funding to improve access to county rivers, the release states.

