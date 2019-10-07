Suspect arrested after assaulting Staunton police officer

A Staunton man was arrested in the early Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting a Staunton police officer, then fleeing the scene.
Tyrone Stuart Jr., 29, is charged with felony DUI, felony eluding, felony possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for refusing to consent to a breath test.
“This pursuit lasted for approximately 20 minutes and traveled throughout the southern portion of Augusta County,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith in a press release. “I commend the deputies for their professionalism and control during this pursuit.”
According to a press release, just after midnight on Saturday, an Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy “observed a vehicle driving erratically” in Staunton.
The deputy contacted the Staunton City Police Department, and a Staunton officer conducted a traffic stop, which was assisted by the Sheriff’s Office deputy.
During the course of the stop, police say the driver allegedly assaulted the Staunton officer, then fled the scene.
The Staunton officer pursued the suspect to the city limits. Sheriff’s Office deputies took up pursuit of the suspect after he entered Augusta County.
The driver was stopped on Rt. 11, south of Staunton.
Stuart was also served with two outstanding bench warrants, the press release stated.
