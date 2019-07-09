Suspect arrested after shots fired at Waynesboro police

A Waynesboro man was taken into custody after allegedly running from and shooting at police in Waynesboro early Tuesday morning.
A bit after midnight, a Waynesboro Police Department officer spotted Guy Carlyle Venable Jr., 29, of Waynesboro, walking on West Main Street near the Quality Inn parking lot. Venable was wanted on outstanding warrants. According to a release, when the Waynesboro officer tried to stop him, Venable ran on foot.
The officer called for backup and chased Venable through the motel parking lot and down the stairs, between the buildings. The officer noticed Venable had a gun in his hand.
Police say Venable and the officer continued running through the parking lot, crossed through the Ace Hardware parking lot and crossed Alexander Lane.
Another Waynesboro officer arrived and drove his car down Alexander Lane to help the officer on foot. When they were near the former animal hospital building, police say the suspect fired two shots at the officer.
The officers did not fire their weapons. They lost sight of Venable.
A witness told police the man was picked up by a car and was able to give a description.
The Waynesboro Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office found the car and made a traffic stop on Bradley Lane in Dooms.
Venable was charged with two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, one use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, one brandishing a firearm at or near a school and two counts of failure to appear in court in Staunton and Virginia Beach.