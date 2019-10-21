Suspect arrested in armed robbery attempt

Eric Roughgarden, 45, was arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery Friday in Stuarts Draft.
According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Friday to the 100 block of Howardsville Turnpike for a situation involving a firearm.
Before arriving at Howardsville Turnpike, the press release said, deputies were notified that the parties in question were on their way to the 2700 block of Stuarts Draft Highway in Stuarts Draft.
After finding some of the persons involved at that location, an investigation began which later revealed that Roughgarden, police said, went to the victim’s home, removed a rifle from a truck, pointed the rifle at the victim and demanded money.
A member of the victim’s family, a juvenile, attempted to intervene in the altercation, and Roughgarden allegedly turned the rifle on him. At that time, the juvenile’s father was able to disarm Roughgarden, the drove the suspect away from the scene and told his wife to call law enforcement.
According to police, as the two men arrived at a local business, Roughgarden allegedly took the victim’s truck keys and punched him in the face.
Roughgarden is being held at Middle River Regional Jail. He faces two counts of brandishing a firearm, one charge of possession of a firearm and one charge of attempted armed robbery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.