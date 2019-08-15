LYNDHURST — Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is joining a nation-wide initiative this weekend to clear the shelter.
On Saturday, there will be no adoption fee for cats and dogs more than six months old.
Clear the Shelters is an event by NBC and Telemundo. Shelters across the country will host the event on Saturday for a nationwide pet adoption drive.
“It’s a great initiative to help get animals out of the shelter and into homes,” Jen Jones, office assistant at SVASC, said. “This is a great way for folks who want animals but might be on a fixed income to take home their new best friend.”
SVASC currently has 40 adoptable cats and 20 adoptable dogs.
“We’re very close to capacity at the moment,” Jones said.
SVASC is the municipal shelter for Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton. This means they are not a no kill shelter.
“We haven’t had to euthanize for space with dogs in six years and cats in two because we participate in events like this to get animals into homes so we don’t have to make those decisions,” Jones said.
This is the second year of the event. Volunteers will be on site to help out with adoptions. The event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For people interested in getting a head start, adoption papers can be filled out ahead of time on Friday. They can be found online or in person at the shelter, 1001 Mt Torrey Road in Lyndhurst. Information can be found on svasc.net.
Adopters will get a supply baggie for dog or cat adoptions.
“We hope to be able to take a photo of the adoptable cat and dog rooms and have them both be empty,” Jones said.