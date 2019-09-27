The 44th Annual Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Hunger Walk will be held Sunday, Sept 29, at 2 p.m. in Waynesboro at the Ridgeview Park Amphitheater.
According to a press release, the Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty Hunger Walk actually began 50 years ago, but Waynesboro and Augusta County began holding a local event 44 years ago.
The event is sponsored by Church World Service, a group of most major Christian denominations which provide “hunger aid and development funds both around the world and locally.”
Hundreds of events like Sunday’s are held across the United States each year, and the press release stated that 200 walkers representing 20 local congregations participate in Waynesboro’s event.
Before Sunday, participants collect donations from friends, co-workers and family members in order to participate in the 3-mile walk.
"We walk because they walk," is the event’s motto, because “hungry and poor people must spend much of each day walking to collect water, food and firewood.”
The Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk raises about $25,000 each year, the press release stated, of which more than $6,000 goes locally to help the hungry.
In 44 years, the Waynesboro-East Augusta event has raised more than $800,000.
For more information, visit www.crophungerwalk.org.
