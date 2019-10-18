FISHERSVILLLE — Two multi-sport athletes and a longtime bus driver for athletics were inducted Friday into the Wilson Memorial High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The three inductees were honored during a reception prior to the Wilson Memorial-Stuarts Draft football game and also at halftime of the game.
Those inducted included former Wilson football, baseball and basketball letterman Joe Hemp, track star and football and basketball letterman Tony Spears, and Shelton Wine, a bus driver for Wilson athletics for nearly two decades.
Hemp’s athletic career at Wilson was highlighted by serving as co-captain of the 1953-54 Hornets team that went 23-3 and competed in the Group II state tournament. Hemp’s career also included a football scholarship to Staunton Military Academy, time with the Staunton Braves of the Valley League and military basketball.
“It was a wonderful experience,” said Hemp, who played guard on the basketball team, running back on football and second base for the Wilson baseball team. Hemp, 83, said playing all three sports taught the importance of teamwork.
Spears, known as Tony “Breeze’’ Spears, competed during the 1980s. He lettered in football for two years, and averaged 11 points per game while playing basketball.
Spears’ senior year as a track star at Wilson garnered him the MVP for being the team’s leading scorer. The Hornets finished second in the district, the champion in Region B and second in the state. Spears still holds the school record for the high hurdles.
“It was a humbling experience,” said Spears, who credited the Wilson coaching staff for helping him achieve his success. High school sports were a year-round experience for Spears, who attended baskeball camp in the summer before starting fooball practice.
Wine is known as much for his support of Wilson athletics as his driving. He can be found sitting in the stands during events cheering the Wilson teams on before taking them home.
Wine said he had driven Wilson athletic teams for 17 years, and alredy knew many of the athletes from driving them home from school. “I come to all of the games,” said Wine, a former Bell Atlantic Telephone employee.
