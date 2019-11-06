Eighteen volunteers from the Martin’s Food stores in Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg got a jump start on the 2019 holiday season Tuesday morning by donating 500 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
The donation efforts of the three area Martin’s were part of the company’s donation of 13,000 turkeys in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
“It’s very important for us at Martin’s to be involved in the community,” said Josh Laprevotte, store manager of the Staunton Martin’s said. “We know there are hunger needs in the community.”
Tuesday’s goal, according to Laprevotte, was to “get ahead” of the need for this holiday season in the community.
However, Laprevotte said that Martin’s is involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank every month by donating year round.
“We appreciate our customers,” Laprevotte said. “We run campaigns throughout the year through their donations.”
One campaign is Bag Hunger, which enabled the three area stores to donate $24,574 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank last month.
According to the food bank’s spokesperson Abena Foreman-Trice, the donation will provide 4,583 meals.
When customers check out at Martin’s, they have an opportunity to make a donation to Bag Hunger.
Volunteers Tuesday morning also separated produce for individual families at the food bank’s warehouse in Verona.
Laprevotte said that, for example, 50-pound bags of carrots were separated into five-pound bags for families and 50-pound bags of beets into 3-pound bags.
Foreman-Trice said apples and potatoes were also separated.
“It’s really a big help to the food bank,” she said, when local grocery stores “lend a hand, when they also lend manpower.”
The volunteer help saves the food bank on packaging costs, and, Foreman-Price said, provides items for neighbors in the food bank’s Mobile Food Pantry program.
“We’re very grateful to Martin’s for their ongoing friendship and partnership. We’re very grateful for their support,” Foreman-Trice said.
She added that the food bank cannot do what it does without the help of local partnerships and donations.
“It’s very meaningful that Martin’s makes the commitment to give back to the community in which they do business,” Foreman-Trice said.
Volunteering is “good for the soul,” she said, and also good for co-workers to do as a joint activity.
