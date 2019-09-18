Sports, cooking, history and fiction — these are just a few topics that books cover at the Friends of the Library’s annual book sale at the Waynesboro Public Library. The event runs through Saturday and features about 5,000 books at low prices.
The Friends of the Library’s annual book sale started up on Wednesday for members only. It will be open to the public on Thursday from noon until 8 p.m., Friday from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“I love this day,” said Velma Ryan, chairman of the book sale. “We have some great books. I’m excited about the quality of books we have this year.”
The book sale features about 5,000 books — both paperback and hardback are included. Prices typically range from a 50 cents to $1. Most books cost less than $9.
“Any topic you could possibly want and think of we have,” Ryan said.
This year, there are select children’s books for 25 cents. Rare or collectible books may range from $10 to $100.
Ryan, who hopes parents will take advantage of the cheap price on children’s books, said kids who are read to tend to have higher IQs.
“There are so many books that tell a kid something other than fun,” she said.
Proceeds from the book sale benefit Friends of the Library, which goes back into the Waynesboro Public Library. The nonprofit was established in 1996 to help fill the gap where state and local funding leave off. The Friends help furnish the library, support everyday library programs and provide special books, equipment and volunteers.
The book sale is in the lower level of the Waynesboro Public Library, located at 600 South Wayne Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.