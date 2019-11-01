Trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween a night late

Cynthia Doyle, owner of Stella, Bella and Lucy’s, waits as Hazel Underwood, 2, picks out her candy while trick-or-treating on Pine Street in Waynesboro on Friday.

REBECCA J. BARNABI

THE NEWS VIRGINIAN

 REBECCA J. BARNABI/THE NEWS VIRGINIAN

Trick-or-treaters went door-to-door Friday evening in downtown Waynesboro. City officials asked residents to postpone trick-or-treating after severe weather came through the River City Thursday evening.

