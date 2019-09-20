Two people were charged on Thursday after a burglary at Westwood Animal Hospital in Staunton. The burglary took place on August 29.
In August, patrol deputies and investigators with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office worked a break-in at Westwood Animal Hospital — 15 Miss Phillips Road, Staunton. Video surveillance footage was obtained.
Thursday, two were arrested.
Bryan Travis Bottenfield, 29, of Verona, was arrested and charged with burglary, credit card theft and credit card fraud.
Mary Elizabeth Shaver, 22, of Staunton, was charged with conspire to obtain credit card from another and credit card fraud.
“I’d like to thank my staff for the hard work, dedication, and perseverance in this case,” Sheriff Smith said in a press release. “Their efforts resulted in a favorable outcome with the arrests of Bottenfield and Shaver.”
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
