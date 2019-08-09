Late Friday and into Thursday morning, two people from Waynesboro were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Police say the charges come from two separate incidents.
On Thursday night at about 11 p.m., the Waynesboro Police Department carried out a drug search warrant in the 1700 block of Caraway Court.
David Scott Morris, 38, of Waynesboro, was arrested for possession of meth. According to a release, police found a small amount of meth, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
A 13-year-old boy was at the scene. He was removed from the home and placed with another family member. Additional charges are pending.
Morris was sent to the Waynesboro Police Department and taken before a magistrate. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
On Thursday morning at about 4 a.m., Kari Nicole Claytor, 31, of Waynesboro, was arrested in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue for possession of meth. Police say this came after a K9 interdiction team stop of Claytor’s car and a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia were found.
Claytor was also taken to the Waynesboro Police Department and before a magistrate. She was held on a secured bond and transported to Middle River Regional Jail.