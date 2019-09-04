The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible police impersonator on Friday outside of Waynesboro. Two were arrested on multiple charges, but no police impersonator charge.
At about 3 a.m. on Friday, a 911 caller said a blue light was coming from a silver car toward his or her car. The caller was able to provide identification and deputies found the grey 1999 Honda; they stopped the car via a traffic stop on Cattle Scales Road.
Brittany Lynn Hevener, 25, of Staunton, was driving the car and Robert Wesley Smith, 28, of Waynesboro, was the passenger. Deputies found contraband on Smith and both were detained.
After a search of the car, deputies found a silver pen with a red and blue high output LED light, a loaded 9mm handgun, eight baggies of suspected methamphetamine, cash, counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia and several sets of brass knuckles, a press release said.
Investigation is ongoing to see if the incident relates to other police impersonator reports.
Smith was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 or more forged banknotes or coins and carrying brass knuckles.
Hevener was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 or more forged banknotes or coins and carrying brass knuckles.
