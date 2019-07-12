Between the screams, strong aromas and security, it could have been a Friday night horror movie.
But it wasn’t.
Instead it was the screams of enjoyment and aromas of tasty treats such as funnel cakes and popcorn permeating the humid air at Waynesboro’s 40th Annual Summer Extravaganza at Ridgeview Park. The two-day event began Friday evening and will resume Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m.
For the first time, Waynesboro Parks & Recreation expanded the annual event to two days to allow participants more time to enjoy the rides, food vendors, shows and attractions.
“We’re just excited to try something new,” said Susan B. Roberts, superintendent of recreation for Waynesboro Parks & Recreation. “It seems like it’s been well received, and [we] just hope it continues [Friday evening and Saturday].”
Food vendors offered cotton candy, iced coffee, milk shakes, fruit smoothies, funnel cakes, corn dogs, ice cream and chicken tenders Friday. Face painting was available, as well as a petting zoo.
“I think it’s going okay. What we were anticipating. I’m happy with it,” Roberts said.
Roberts said Friday evening turned out to be “a more relaxed, family-type intimate setting,” just as she was hoping, with a smaller turnout than will be expected on Saturday.
More extravaganza goers are expected on Saturday for the fireworks show at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Dana Hewitt was born and raised in Waynesboro. A 1987 graduate of Waynesboro High School, she moved to Arizona three years ago, but said she returns to the River City to visit family.
Hewitt usually comes for the Summer Extravaganza or the Fall Foliage Festival every year.
“Those are my favorite times [in Waynesboro],” she said.
Comedian/magician Chris Michael, 21, of Richmond performed Friday night during his first visit to Waynesboro.
“My magic is not very serious,” said Michael, who paid his way through college with his magic skills.
Michael said he got interested in magic when he was 6 years old, and began performing when he was 15.
“Some magicians take themselves too seriously,” Michael said of why his style of magic contains comedy.
After his show, Michael took time to talk with children, and pose for selfies and photos with them and their families.
New this year was a petting zoo. Children had opportunities Friday to pet a Polish Silkie hen and rooster, three miniature donkeys, llamas, rabbits, Hudson the mini Juliana pig and goats.
“That has been a big hit so far,” Roberts said of the petting zoo.
Although the petting zoo will not be around Saturday, Coy Shupe Jr., owner of Little Critters Traveling Petting Zoo of Troutville, said turnout was good Friday evening, and he was thankful Waynesboro invited his traveling critters to the River City. The petting zoo has been in business for 11 years.
“Everyone seems to really be enjoying them,” said Shupe. He added that he heard a lot of “good compliments for the animals.”
Roberts said that due to illness, Bootsie Daniels will be unable to perform Saturday evening.
The Extravaganza 5 and 10K race is at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Amusement rides and food vendors will be open from 3 to 10 p.m.
The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will have activities in the Woodland shelter.
The Mountain Heritage Cloggers will perform from 3 to 4 p.m., Jeremy Michael from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., Groove Train from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., and Who Shot John from 8:15 to 9:45 p.m.