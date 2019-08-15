Two suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery Wednesday in Mount Sidney.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened at about 10 p.m. before deputies were dispatched to a fight on Mt. Sidney School Lane.
According to a press release, deputies arrived to find a man bloodied from an assault.
Upon investigation, deputies learned that a man, woman and infant child were inside their apartment when two armed and masked men entered.
The masked men directed the woman to the bathroom and took her cell phone away from her.
The man who lives in the apartment confronted the two masked men and “a physical confrontation ensued,” according to police.
The fight continued into a hallway where a neighbor heard and attempted to break up the fight. The neighbor was “punched in the face by one of the assailants.”
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Aaron LeVeck encouraged anyone with information, “whether they feel it’s insignificant or not,” to call the sheriff’s office.
“It’s a violent crime, and we certainly need the public’s help to bring this to a conclusion,” LeVeck said.
The two suspects are described at “light skinned,” and they fled in a black car.
The injured resident and neighbor suffered minor injuries. The woman and child were unharmed.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Ron Reid at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.