Two hurt in I-81 crash involving firetruck
The Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a Sunday evening crash on Interstate 81 east of Staunton that sent two people, including one critically injured, to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
According to a Tuesday news release, Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr. is investigating the crash involving three vehicles, including a stopped Augusta County firetruck, which occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 223.
The firetruck was parked in the right northbound travel lane with its emergency lights activated as it responded to a minor crash, according to the state police release. The vehicles involved in the earlier crash were on the right shoulder, the release states.
At 7:19 p.m., the driver of a Smart Fortwo — a two-seater hatchback microcar — traveling north in the right lane tried to suddenly merge into the left lane to avoid striking the firetruck, according to police. When it attempted to move to the left lane, the Smart car sideswiped a Dodge pickup truck in the left lane, then struck the trailer the pickup was towing.
According to police, the impact of the crash forced the Smart car back into the right travel lane where it hit the firetruck and overturned.
The driver of the Smart vehicle, Gene A. Ricci, 78, of Rhode Island, and his passenger, Kathleen M. Chamberlain, 60, of Rhode Island, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car, the release states. Both were transported to UVa in Charlottesville for treatment.
Ricci is being treated for life-threatening injuries and Chamberlain is being treated for serious injuries, according to state police.
Both the pickup truck and firetruck suffered minor damage and no one in those vehicles or at the scene was injured.