The Waynesboro Police Department says the teenage suspects responsible for a recent one-night crime spree have been arrested thanks to a resident’s Ring Security video.
On Monday, police said in a news release that video a resident shared with officers was so clear they had no trouble identifying two teens, described in the release as 14- and 16-year-old Waynesboro boys, as the suspects in multiple car break-ins.
According to the department, officers began receiving reports on the morning of July 23 that at least 14 unlocked vehicles had been gone through and various items stolen the previous night on either side of West Main Street from Magnolia Avenue to Hopeman Parkway.
Officers said the stolen items included sunglasses, phone chargers, a cellphone, a 32-inch Apple monitor, binoculars, more than $300 in cash and an unknown amount of loose change.
While officers continued taking reports and collecting evidence from multiple scenes, a resident in the immediate area shared a video through the Ring app of two teens attempting to open a car door, which was locked, the previous night.
Police said officers developed probable cause to charge the boys with several of the reported break-ins. In addition, some of the stolen property has been recovered, according to the release.
The teenagers have been charged in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court with five counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime and five counts of petit larceny.