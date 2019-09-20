Two 22-year-old Waynesboro women were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop just after midnight, early Friday morning.

The Waynesboro Police Department held the traffic stop near the intersection of East Main Street and Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro.

Neither the driver, Alyssa Renee Hoopmann, 22, of Waynesboro, or passenger, Chelsea Elizabeth Truxell, 22, of Waynesboro, had a driver’s license. After police smelled marijuana, the car was searched.

Police found methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, packaging material and money, according to a release. Hoopmann also had meth.

Hoopmann was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth. Truxell was arrested and charged with simple possession of meth.

Both women were sent to the Waynesboro Police Department and taken before a magistrate. Truxell was held on a $2,500 secured bond and Hoopman was held on a $5,000 secured bond. Both were sent to Middle River Regional Jail.

