The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two women in connection with the theft of a debit card stolen from a car in Fishersville the weekend of Sept. 22-23.
The Sheriff’s Office received a few reports of car break-ins in the Fishersville area that weekend, according to a press release.
A pocketbook containing a debit card was stolen from one of the vehicles, and subsequently used at a business in Staunton.
Anyone with information about the identities of the two women, contact Investigator Connor Tobin at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
